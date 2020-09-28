A MINUTE’S applause was held during a cricket match to pay tribute to a beloved member of the Beaminster community.

Beaminster Cricket Club dedicated a match against Weymouth to a popular local resident, David 'Grobag' Groves.

Mr Groves sadly died in March of a heart attack at the age of 56.

Because of the nature of lockdown restrictions during this period, many of his friends and fellow residents were unable to pay their respects.

Members of the cricket club decided to pay tribute to him prior to and during the match at the end of last month.

The tribute at Beaminster came after a similar event to remember Mr Groves at another cricket club he was associated with, Broadwindsor.

More than 50 people came to the Beaminster game to show their respects. Both teams, along with spectators, participated in a minute’s applause and wore green armbands, a nod to David’s favourite football team, Yeovil Town.

David was a staunch supporter of the cricket club, even travelling to Bournemouth to be in attendance for their last match of the previous season.

He had played for Broadwindsor and Melplash and also stepped in as an umpire at various games.

He worked at various factories over the years, his last job being at Tetra Pak, Sherborne.

Chris Park, of Beaminster Cricket Club, said: “I’ve known David my entire life, he was a good friend of mine.

“He lived in Beaminster his whole life and he always in and around the cricket club. Everyone around the club and the town in general knew him.

“We thought it was the right thing to do, he was a huge part of the club.”

Beaminster were defeated on the day, losing by seven wickets with a score of 159-7 to Weymouth’s 160-3.

David’s father, John, and his brother, Ian, were both in attendance for the tribute.

Mr Park added: “It was unfortunate we couldn’t win the game for him on the day. But I have to say Weymouth were great with their support, it was very nice of them to get involved.

“It was very fitting that so many people turned up to pay their respects, it really showed how well liked he was in the community.

“A few of them even stuck around for the game, it would have been difficult to convince everyone to stay for that standard of cricket.

“I think David’s dad and brother were very touched by the tribute and the amount of people in attendance. They both came up to me after the game and thanked me for helping put it together.”